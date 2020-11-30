NWS unveils Winter Storm Severity Index. What do colors mean?

The WSSI uses meteorological data and non-meteorological data to forecast the impact of weather. The index is not a forecast for specific events and is not connected to schools closures or other impacts.

The NWS noted that the WSSI only uses forecast information and does not account for previous conditions. During an ongoing storm or incident, the index only represents the current status and not the entire event.

The index was created to help maintain situational awareness and communicate the potential impacts of a winter storm. For more information about the WSSI, click here.