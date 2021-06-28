New bar and restaurant coming to entertainment complex in West Chester

An entertainment complex, complete with a full kitchen and bar, is planned for the Union Center Pavilion Shopping Center in West Chester.
Lori’s Roadhouse, a 24,000-square-foot venue that eventually will include a 5,000-square-foot patio, will be located adjacent to the West Chester Antique Center, 4924 Union Center Pavilion Drive.
Greg Fisher, owner of JTF Construction of Fairfield and co-owner of Lori’s Roadhouse, said the renovation of the building will cost about $1.4 million.
He said the honky-tonk, with a capacity of 2,000 people, is scheduled to host its grand opening Sept. 24 and 25 when two Nashville acts will be scheduled.
Lori’s Roadhouse, named after his wife, will serve lunch and dinner and have live country music several nights a week and swing dance lessons at least one night a week.
Fisher, 54, a 1985 Hamilton High School graduate, said he already has 50 dates booked for major Nashville show bands. He said some of the acts will stop at Lori’s Roadhouse on their way back to Nashville after playing in larger cities.
“You will feel Nashville,” Fisher said.