New boba tea shop opens in Springfield

Updated 5 hours ago
A new boba tea shop has opened in Springfield.

XO Boba and Tea opened earlier this month at 1036 Upper Valley Pike next to U.S. Nail Spa.

The shop had a soft opening on Jan. 13 and a grand opening on Jan. 20.

The owners, husband and wife, Saolin Lorn and Vanny Nal, own both the boba shop and nail salon.

“(It) started in my backyard pool party, I started mixing and making drinks (of) what we remember growing up drinking boba,” Nal said. “We have another location in Kettering, so why not have one in Springfield so they can also enjoy the teas?”

The shop is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and 11 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The menu includes milk teas, slushes, fruit tea or lemonades, brown sugar marble milks and smoothies, as well as different kinds of toppings.

For more information, call the shop at 937-342-9060 or visit the shop on Facebook at XO•Boba and Tea 45504.”

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

