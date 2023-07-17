New business gets In The Game at Liberty Center

A 17,000-square-foot entertainment center will soon be opening at Liberty Center, and it brings up to 80 full-time and part-time jobs with it.

In The Game will have virtual reality tech, video games, redemption games, group challenges and a 3D-motion ride theater, according to a news release. It will also have a Las Vegas-themed escape room and an area for axe throwing.

In The Game Liberty Center will include a restaurant and bar with an outdoor patio.

“The menu is inspired by American classics and will offer specialty cocktails as well as local craft beers on tap. The restaurant and bar space can seat up to 150 people,” the release states.

“Family Entertainment Group is committed to providing fun ways for families to connect and is always looking for new opportunities to bring to communities across the globe,” said Scott Brown, director of marketing. “We’re confident our premier of the In The Game concept will be an excellent dining and entertainment addition to Liberty Center.”

Gallant Building Solutions is the general contractor for this project and Aria Group is the design and architecture firm.

In The Game was expected to open in Sept. 2019 but it did not materialize then. Liberty Center sued Illinois-based Family Entertainment Group LLC for $850,000 because it violated its contract by never moving In the Game into the $350 million mega mixed-use mall development.

In Sept. 2020, Liberty Center General Manager John Taylor told the Journal-News the pandemic delayed In the Game’s plans.

Since then, In The Game is now part of Liberty Center and it is Family Entertainment Groups’ 8th location in the U.S.