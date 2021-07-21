New Butler County diner opens to ‘amazing’ crowds, reduces hours due to cook shortage

Murphy said it’s hard to find cooks who have the “ability to handle the rush.”

She said most of the reviews on social media have been positive, though some customers have complained about the delay in service.

“We are trying our best,” Nease said.

On Monday, which marked one week since it opened, there were two cooks and four waitresses, including Nease’s sister, Rikki Murphy, serving a crowded 43-seat dining room.

Nease said there have been times when the wait for a table has been 30 minutes and people have parked across the street.

“Amazing,” she said when asked to describe business. “It’s been that slammed.”

Nease, who lives in Trenton, said the community needed a restaurant that serves home-cooked southern food and Farmhouse Diner fills that void.

“That’s what people like,” she said. “We are busier than we ever expected. It’s been crazy.”

Nease said those in the family-owned business spent thousands of dollars remodeling the inside of the building that has housed numerous restaurants that have failed over the years. The inside is decorated in a farmhouse theme.

“That suits us,” she said.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Farmhouse Diner

LOCATION: 514 E. State St., Trenton

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

MENU: Eggs, pancakes, omelets, biscuits and gravy, hamburgers, chicken wings, chicken tenders, fried chicken, meat loaf, chicken and dumplings, soup beans, salads, desserts.