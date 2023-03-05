New Carlisle businesses, vendors to host End of Winter Market

“Local area businesses (are) coming together to provide a fun way to cure the winter blues while promoting good sales,” Ballew said.

Main Street from Washington to Jefferson streets will be closed for the event, but both intersections will remain open.

The local businesses that will be participating, with some providing sales or something special, include:

HullaBallew Boutique (40% off long sleeve clothing and 30% off Itzy Ritzy bags); Farmhouse Charm (Organizing a Shop Hop. Get an egg from each businesses and turn them in to get submitted into a raffle); Carter’s Junk Drawer (Hosting a Hot Wheels race. Bring your own or purchase from Carter’s); Heather Slattery Photography, LLC (15% off any portrait package valued over $200. From 12 to 3 p.m., she will do family portrait walk-ins with a sunflower backdrop for $25 and photos will be emailed in 5 to 7 days); Arrow Queen; Franco the Foodie; American Family Insurance; Arrowhead Tax Service; McIlvain Racecars; Lunar Esthetics, LLC; The Rustic Wheel; Ohio Root’s Print Co; The Nail Garden; and Craft-E Designs.

The vendors include:

Sweet Layne Bakery; The Crafty Cactus; Kelsea’s Mobile Paw Spa (Hosting a “Pay What You Can” event trimming dog nails); Hammer N’ Ales; Penny Lane Art Gallery & Coffee (Make a purchase over $25 and receive 20% off any package from Ashley Reed Photography); Ashley Reed Photography (Buy one package, get one 50% off); Honeycreek Services, LLC (HVAC); Vibes by E; Nina’s Originals (waist beads); Spinning Sugar; Johnson Family Wood Works; Star Chaser Crafts; Vic the Ranger (Coming as “The Candyman” to create balloon animals, juggling and magic tricks); The Magic of Doug Nagel (Performing magic); and DJ Matt at Viking Entertainment will provide music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ballew said they plan to make this an annual event to be held the weekend before the first day of spring.

If anyone would like to be a part of the event next year, contact Ballew at Tiffany.ballew219@gmail.com.