New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County

A former Kroger store in Liberty Twp. is being converted into an indoor shooting range and retail outlet.
The Midwest Shooting Center will feature 20 indoor shooting lanes and $1.2 million in firearms and related products, according to company officials’ statement released this morning.
Located at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road, the former Kroger building, just north of the Route 4 intersection, is now undergoing the interior renovation work for an opening in spring 2023.
Midwest Shooting Center officials said the facility will be state-of-the-art and designed to cater to all those interested in firearms within a welcoming environment.
According to Chief Executive Officer David Sabo: “Midwest Shooting Center seeks to do things differently. For far too long indoor firearm range/retail locations have been characterized as ‘intimidating, unfriendly and unwelcoming’ and primarily catering to the expert enthusiast.”
“At Midwest Shooting Center, you will find an inviting, modernized, experience-driven business. We take pride in the surprisingly personable approach our staff takes with each and every customer,” said Sabo.
Officials said the shooting center “will be a modern indoor shooting complex designed to accommodate the full spectrum of firearms enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. Amenities will include 20 indoor shooting lanes, an extensive rental fleet, a unique semi-private training program, safety classes, a private event space, membership benefits, and an expansive retail department with $1.2 million in product available for purchase.”
“While the facility will be open to the public, Midwest Shooting Center takes pride in building community through its high value membership and training departments.”
It will be the first Butler County location for the company.
The former Kroger building, which was a 57,000-square-foot-facility, had operated at the location from 1998 to 2020.
Stay with the Journal-News for more details, photos and aerial drone video of the coming business development.
