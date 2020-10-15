X

New food distribution truck to fight food insecurity in west Dayton

The Foodbank Inc. unveiled a new box truck aimed at helping fight food insecurity in the west Dayton and Montgomery County area. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By India DukeKristen Spicker

A new food distribution truck unveiled Thursday morning will help distribute food in the west Dayton area and combat food insecurity.

The Foodbank Inc. officially handed over the keys of the truck to The Wesley Center during a ribbon cutting event in Dayton.

During the event, Montgomery County commissioners spoke about the fight against food insecurity by funding a second truck for The Foodbank Inc.

“We have invested a total of $237,000 through our partner ship with the foodbank which funds two mobile distribution trucks and pays for the drivers to operate them,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge.

The 26 foot box truck will be used for food distribution to all mobile food pantries throughout the county and will bring food directly to other agencies that need food.

The Foodbank also unveiled a new mobile food panty last week in New Lebanon.

