New grocery store with international flair to open north of Dayton

“We are trying to get everything lined up to do a soft opening,” said Nancy Delgado, who along with husband Daniel Delgado said in November 2019 they were working to open the La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market. They are working with Gustavo Salazar, who owns the La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market in Columbus.

The grocery will be located in the Tipp City Plaza shopping center, where Tipp City Food Town operated for several years and Chimels Market for years before that. The center is located just east of Interstate 75 and south of Main Street.