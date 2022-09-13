New local children’s clothing boutique to open this weekend

“My husband has helped so much and has been 100% supportive in my new endeavor. He knows how much I love children and feels like this is absolutely perfect for me,” she said.

When it came to choosing the name of the business, Ballew said it took her a while to decide on the name. She originally wanted something that represented her two children, Landon, 9 and Finnley, 1.

“I thought a silly word would make the environment feel more welcoming. Our family name is Ballew, so HullaBallew was perfect. It was fun, silly and felt right,” she said.

Ballew currently sells boutique styled clothing from sizes 0-3 months to 14/16, as well as children’s jewelry, blankets, swaddles, diaper bags, teething toys and wrapped candy. The jewelry and swaddles are made in-store, but everything else is made by a separate manufacturer.

“Opening a brick-and-mortar store has been challenging but very rewarding! Trying to accomplish everything while always having your children with you makes you feel extremely accomplished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and to become a part of this community,” Ballew said.

At the opening, there will be a free gift for the first 100 attendees and all clothing in the store will be 40% off.

For more information, visit the boutique on Facebook or the website at hullaballewboutique.com. New outfits will be released each week and can be preordered through the Facebook group called “All the HullaBallew!”