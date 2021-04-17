New mural on Springfield bike path to start in May celebrates the ‘hope ahead’

Project Jericho has created several other murals to help bring the city to life.

In August 2019, Project Jericho spent nearly 300 hours to bring flowers to the side of the Starrett and Fred building at 10 E. Main St. The ‘Rose City Mural is 12 feet high and 73 feet across. It was finished in 20 days by mural artist Mariah Kaminsky and 22 Project Jericho students.

In August 2020, Project Jericho and The Conscious Connect, a local nonprofit group focusing on literacy and neighborhood revitalization, transformed a 30-by-30-foot basketball court in an area informally known as the Woodward Avenue Family Park, located at 1615 Woodward Ave., with a floor mural. The mural contains several colorful painted triangles and positive messages emblazoned between the free-throw line and basket. It was finished by 20 Project Jericho youths, staff members Lauren Houser and Kristi Limes, and Columbus-based artist Cera Marie.

Project Jericho is a program of Clark State supported through funding from the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, Clark County Juvenile Court, Ohio Arts Council, the Turner Foundation, Community Health Foundation, and private contributions. For more information, contact Project Jericho at 937-328-7976 or visit http://www.project-jericho.com.