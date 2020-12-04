New Ohio advisory board standards ban police chokeholds in most cases

Gov. Mike DeWine called for the collaborative to address chokeholds and mass protests in the aftermath of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

“We must rebuild trust between the public and law enforcement, and these changes continue to build on Ohio’s work to improve community-police relations,” said DeWine. “Law enforcement agencies that are certified in the Ohio Collaborative’s standards show commitment to following, and oftentimes exceeding, Ohio’s best practices for serving and protecting our diverse communities.”