New owner for local Domino’s locations

Taylor said he’s wanted to be an own a franchise for several years but the opportunities didn’t excite him the way this one does. The stores are dominating their respective areas which Taylor said he wants to continue which starts from the inside. “We want to continue a lot of the wonderful things we’re doing. We want to continue adding great people."

He is looking to hire new team members including assistant managers, customer service representatives and delivery drivers for all locations.

“Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be,” Taylor said in a statement.

The shops were previously operated by Tristian Koehler, who continues to operate several Domino’s Pizza locations throughout the Dayton area. “We’re just trying to streamline our operations a little bit and we sold those three as a unit,” Koehler said. Over the next few years he plans to work his way out of the business.

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza