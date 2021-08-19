New Preble County brew pub from father-son team breaks ground

“Tapping into the German heritage held by Richard Ewing’s wife, the menu at Lost Railroad Brewhaus will have an ‘authentic in every way’ German flair, with a family-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy a meal with their favorite beverage,” according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thrilled to support the vision of these entrepreneurs who truly took their passion and ran with it. Adam and Richard have been working on this project for a long time, and it’s exciting to see it come to fruition,” said Holly Allen, vice president of marketing & communication, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “Lost Railroad Brewhaus will be an asset to Lewisburg, and the Dayton region as a whole.”