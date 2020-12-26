New restaurant to open in former Collier’s Family Restaurant location

Collier’s Family Restaurant closed in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Explore Springfield family restaurant closes amid pandemic

The restaurant had been a staple restaurant in the Springfield community for many years.

Studebaker said he and his wife bought some of the restaurant’s leftover products. He said after talking with the owner, they decided it would be a good opportunity to buy the restaurant location.

“It was a hard decision and it still is a very scary decision, but sooner or later things are going to get back to where people can go out to eat and feel comfortable in doing so,” Studebaker said.

He added that it may seem like the worst time to open a restaurant because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re thinking it may be the best time as the vaccine is coming out.

The couple’s other restaurants have been doing good, Studebaker said.

The restaurants are following COVID-19 guidelines by social distancing, having employees wear masks, sanitizing and cleaning, he said.

“We’ve taken a lot of expense, pride and effort in being able to do everything the way we’re supposed to,” Studebaker said.

Studebaker’s Country Restaurant on 41 will have many familiar faces, he explained. The majority of the Collier’s Family Restaurant staff will be working at the restaurant.

“For them it’s just going to be like they were laid off for seven months and now they’re going back to work,” Studebaker said.

The couple said they have upgraded the inside of the restaurant to give the place a new look.

Studebaker’s Country Restaurant on 41 will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information, search for Studebaker’s Country Restaurant on Facebook.