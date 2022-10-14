dayton logo
New Springfield boutique features unique home goods, gift items

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Springfield-based Itinerant Studios added a home goods boutique at its West Jefferson Street location this month.

Duo Home, owned Vicki Rulli and Tom Heaphey, is a lifestyle store that sells furniture, decor and gift items.

Rulli and Heaphey bought the Itinerant Studios building, where Duo Homes is also located, in 2014.

She and her husband decided to make use of the space that already houses their showroom and home studio by adding a retail spot into the mix.

The business name comes from the couple’s joint ownership but is also a nod to several other businesses in the county that were owned by either two sisters, two friends or couples, Rulli said.

The Midwest is known for multiple chain locations selling furniture and other housewares, but boutiques offer designs that aren’t mass-produced and can’t be found everywhere, Rulli said.

Springfield shoppers can find linen sets, upholstered furniture, benches and even rugs from Turkey, India and Morocco at the new boutique.

The business’ first weeks have been busy, Rulli said, with people stopping in daily to browse home goods. Patrons have ranged from a 95-year-old woman who worked in the 149 W. Jefferson Street building when it was the Winchester Carton to a couple from Michigan stopping in the area after visiting a conference in the Dayton-area.

The business owners are pleased to add a retail opportunity to the growing downtown area.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this building energy,” she said.

The shop is open seven days a week through Christmastime. Its hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

