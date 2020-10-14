New Springfield chicken wing restaurant to open within a month

Wingstop, a new chicken wing restaurant in Springfield, is expected to open in early November, an official with Wingstop said.
“There is a strong community presence in Springfield where families and individuals alike live, work and play. We are looking forward to becoming apart of these families by delivering flavor into their homes," Sunsha Parker, Wingstop’s new restaurant opening field marketing manager said.
The restaurant will be located at 2135 E. Main St. in the shopping center near Save-A-Lot.
Parker said the 1,800 square foot restaurant is planning to hire 25 “Wing Experts.”
The Dallas-based restaurant company operates and franchises over 1,400 Wingstop locations worldwide including one restaurant in Dayton and several restaurants in the Cincinnati and Columbus areas.
Wingstop serves a variety of wings from mildly spiced to atomic. The lemon-pepper wings and seasoned fresh-cut fries are among customer favorites, a Dayton Wingstop franchise owner previously told this news outlet.
“We’re thrilled to begin serving the city of Springfield with the opening of our new Wingstop location,” Parker said. “With the offering of classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders – all hand-sauced-and-tossed in our 11 signature flavors – plus our craveable sides and dips, there’s something for everyone at Wingstop.”