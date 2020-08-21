NEWS DETAILS: Centerville reopens golf course restaurant after coronavirus shutdown

CENTERVILLE - The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has reopened its restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Clubhouse Grill today became open to the public again after closing earlier this month, according to website for the golf course operated by the city of Centerville.
Staff at the golf shop confirmed the reopening. The restaurant staff employee who tested positive for the coronavirus last worked at the Aug. 2 and was quarantined for 14 days, the city said earlier.
The restaurant closed as a precaution, according to the city, and crews planned to “thoroughly sanitize the clubhouse.”