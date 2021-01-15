No appointments left for COVID vaccine at Premier Health or Kettering Health

Appointments to receive the limited supply of coronavirus vaccines went fast Friday.
The Dayton-area’s largest hospital networks, Premier Health and Kettering Health Network, are reporting that after one day of accepting vaccination appointments for residents 80 and older, all slots for next week have been filled.
A spokesman for Premier Health said the hospital system is booked through next week at all locations and no longer accepting appointments. People should watch premierhealth.com/vaccine for updates on when appointments will be available in the future.
The Kettering Health website at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccineclinics stated Friday afternoon: “all appointments for the week of January 19 have been filled at this time. As more vaccines arrive, we will have more information about appointments in the future. Please check the web site regularly for updates.”
To find other providers, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Local health departments in Montgomery, Warren, Miami and Preble Counties also have reported there are no appointments left next week.
Ohioans 80 and older are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday. There are more than 400,000 Ohioans 80 and older and the state is receiving about 100,000 vaccine doses for next week’s vaccination clinics. In addition, the limited supply has meant that those eligible for the vaccine during the first phase have not all received a shot.