No artwork damaged after boiler fire reported at Dayton Art Institute

No artwork was damaged after a boiler fire was reported at the Dayton Art Institute Friday afternoon.
Dayton Fire Department District Chief Chris Kinzler said all damage was contained to the boiler, which is believed to have malfunctioned.
Museum staff was outside when fire crews arrived and directed them to the boiler.
“It was getting hot, there was some discoloration on the exterior metal of the boiler,” Kinzler said. “The Dayton Art Institute staff did a great job. They already had the gas shut off.”
Firefighters used water to put the fire out. They also checked the roof multiple times to be sure there was no damage.
Crews worked with museum staff to coordinate any artwork that needed to be moved, Kinzler said.
The only smoke reported was steam near the boiler area, which dissipated.
No injuries were reported.