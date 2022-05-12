BreakingNews
Dayton Playhouse cancels ‘Hello, Dolly!’ final performances due to COVID
dayton logo
X

No Dixie Burgers, Dole Whips this year: Sweden Creme won’t be opening

Sweden Creme. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Sweden Creme. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
47 minutes ago

An iconic summer stop in Lindenwald will not be reopening for the 2022 season.

Sweden Creme, 2047 Pleasant Ave., is known for its Dole Whips and Dixie Burgers, posted on Facebook this week the seasonal shop will not open this season. “It was a tough decision but (a) necessary one. Our deepest apologies to all of our loyal customers who stood by us,” according to a Facebook post. Just two months earlier, the Sweden Creme owner had planned to open mid-April, according to another Facebook post.

Owner Teddy Young couldn’t be reached for comment but told the Journal-News in 2019 he had wanted to expand into a second location.

Many people in Hamilton, and beyond, are disappointed the Sweden Creme is closed for the season.

“This is definitely a BIG HEARTBREAKER for me and thousands more we were just talking about getting some for work very SAD that this is happening,” said Tina Smiley on Facebook.

Vicky Giver said on Facebook she hopes they’ll return in 2023: “I hope next year you are able to open with a bang. You will be missed this summer and hopefully are not selling the place.”

caption arrowCaption
Sweden Creme in Hamilton offers Dixie Burgers, in addition to ice cream.

Sweden Creme in Hamilton offers Dixie Burgers, in addition to ice cream.

caption arrowCaption
Sweden Creme in Hamilton offers Dixie Burgers, in addition to ice cream.

In Other News
1
Top professional players are converging on ‘Pickleball Capital of Ohio’
2
Family Day on the Farm: Niedermans host event for children to see...
3
The 80s Block Party in Hamilton to raise funds for area animal adoption...
4
May Promenade showcases historic homes in Hamilton’s Dayton Lane...
5
Liberty Center announces new tenants: F45 Training, In The Game, Toast...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top