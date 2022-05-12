No Dixie Burgers, Dole Whips this year: Sweden Creme won’t be opening

Sweden Creme, 2047 Pleasant Ave., is known for its Dole Whips and Dixie Burgers, posted on Facebook this week the seasonal shop will not open this season. “It was a tough decision but (a) necessary one. Our deepest apologies to all of our loyal customers who stood by us,” according to a Facebook post. Just two months earlier, the Sweden Creme owner had planned to open mid-April, according to another Facebook post.

Owner Teddy Young couldn’t be reached for comment but told the Journal-News in 2019 he had wanted to expand into a second location.