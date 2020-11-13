No kitchen staff? No problem at Miamisburg as school staff, community pitch in to solve lunch gap

“We also had parents and students offering to help and contribute,” he said. “One parent donated 40 dozen donuts and Tim Hortons provided 100 sandwiches for our students.”

Black said high school staff and central office personnel helped distribute the meals during breakfast and lunch, adding that all students were well-fed and taken care of.

Toschlog called it “a tremendous effort” by the school and the whole community and staff, adding that, “We can accomplish anything when we work as a team.”

Black thanked everyone involved, whether they helped via food, time, money or just support for students during a challenging time.

"One of our culture statements at Miamisburg High School is “We are stronger together.” Black said. “This was demonstrated today by our staff and community.”