No ‘major issues’ so far, Montgomery County elections director says

There have “not been any major issues” in Montgomery County so far and no reports of voter intimidation, people showing up to polls with guns or fights in line, Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said during a press conference at 10 a.m.
She said her office has been fielding calls about “the usual,” minor issues, including canvassers being within 100 feet of a polling location (who agreed to move when asked), long lines and voters showing up to the wrong polling location.
Kelly reiterated that absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Nov. 2 to be counted but they can still be dropped off until 7:30 p.m. at the board of elections' dropbox. Voters who requested absentee ballots and show up to vote at a polling location on Election Day will have to cast a provisional ballot.
Kelly said she heard some concerns from voters about the time stamp on voting machines being off. This is due to the recent time change, she said, and the time on the ballot scanners should be correct.
“Nothing’s going to be wrong if your ballot doesn’t have the right time when you look at the express vote machine; the scanner has it,” she said.
Kelly predicted Monday that about 75% of the county’s registered voters will cast ballots in this election. She said Tuesday morning she would stick with her prediction for now but reserved the right to change her mind later in the day. If voter turnout is above 75%, she said she is still confident Montgomery County will have results before midnight.