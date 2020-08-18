X

North Keowee Street closes for 3 weeks for water main repairs

A water main break involving a 48-inch pipe at Keowee Street and Monument Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, affected businesses in the area. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Local News | Aug 18, 2020
By Kristen Spicker

North Keowee Street will be closed for three weeks starting today as repairs continue on a water main that broke earlier this month, resulting in water outages or low water pressure for nearly three days in the downtown Dayton area.

Motorists should use an alternative route while until the road reopens.

The water main was reported on Aug. 3 at Keowee and Ottawa Streets.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said at 2:05 p.m. water staff first noticed the break. By 2:15 p.m. crews started to find the break and at 2:30 p.m. crews started to reconfigure the Miami water plant to boost production to keep the lower system from depressurizing. The Miami plant provides redundancy to the Ottaway plant, the city manager said.

A boil advisory was issued for the downtown area and South Park, Belmont, Grafton Hill and other eastern areas of the city and was lifted Aug. 5.

