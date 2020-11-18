Ohio coronavirus case information delayed

Ohio’s summary of updated coronavirus data will be delayed today. It is not clear when the information will be updated or why there is a delay.
A note on the Ohio Department of Health’s website read, “Today’s case number summary will be delayed.”
The state updates the ODH dashboards at 2 p.m. each day.
We will continue to check for updates and will add to this story as information is released.
Starting tomorrow, a 21-day statewide curfew will go into effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to slow the spread of the virus.
Exemptions are included for people going to and from work, those seeking medical care and people getting groceries, takeout or medicine.
Other areas across Ohio have passed additional advisories asking residents to stay home.
On Wednesday, Montgomery and Franklin counties announced stay at home orders for the 28 days. Montgomery County’s advisory is from Thursday through Dec. 17.