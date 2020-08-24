Ohio House conservatives move to impeach Gov. DeWine

The impeachment move drew immediate rebukes from chairmen of both state political parties.

“It is despicable that anyone who considers themself to be conservative would make an attempt to impeach Governor DeWine. In a time of harsh political division, and an important election year, Republicans should be united. Ohio and the world have witnessed an unprecedented global pandemic — one that Governor DeWine has done a great job at leading us through. The attack by John Becker and his allies is a baseless, feeble attempt at creating attention for themselves, and it shifts the focus away from what should be the top priority for real Republicans: re-electing President Trump,” said Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken in a written statement.

“Republican extremists at the Statehouse relentlessly attacked Dr. Amy Acton, until she finally stepped down,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper in a written statement. “Not content with extracting their pound of flesh from Dr. Acton, they’re now turning their fire on Mike DeWine. This comes after they rejected Democratic calls to remove their Republican colleague Larry Householder from the legislature after he was indicted for corruption and bribery. The Ohio GOP’s message to voters is clear — corruption and bribery are A-OK with us, but having the audacity to listen to public health experts during a global pandemic is an impeachable offense.”

State Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford, was removed as House speaker after he was indicted on a federal racketeering charge. He and four other men are accused in a $60 million bribery scheme to elect pro-Householder legislators, position Householder to return as House speaker and then pass and defend a $1.3 billion bailout bill to help Akron-based First Energy Solutions, which is now called Harbor Energy.

While the House voted to strip Householder of his leadership post, he remains a state representative and is running unopposed for re-election. Under the state constitution, a member may be ejected on a two-thirds majority vote but only once.