X

Ohio releases public health order on performing arts, other entertainment venues

ajc.com

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Ohio has now officially instituted a public health order allowing performing arts venues and other entertainment venues to reopen, and spelling out requirements and recommendations for operation.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arts groups likely to stay closed under DeWine’s theater audience caps

The order, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, includes many requirements shared with other reopening orders, such as requiring masks, although performers are not required to wear masks during performances, and putting out signs and markings to indicate social distancing.

The order also shares seating requirements applied to sports, which means 1,500 people or 15% of the venue’s seated capacity for outdoor venues, or 300 people or 15% of seated capacity for indoor venues.

ExploreCoronavirus: Schools can make request to allow more fans under updated sports order

More specific requirements include having seats be assigned in groups of four people if they aren’t in the same household.

The order also contains several recommendations. These include:

  • Using contact-free ticketing to limit box office congestion
  • Instituting assigned arrival times
  • Blocking unused seats
  • Closing the last row of each section and the aisle seats
  • Beginning seating at least a dozen feet from the stage or performers
  • Eliminating or limiting intermissions

The full text of the document is below.

Sample HTML block

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.