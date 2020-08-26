Ohio releases public health order on performing arts, other entertainment venues

The order, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, includes many requirements shared with other reopening orders, such as requiring masks, although performers are not required to wear masks during performances, and putting out signs and markings to indicate social distancing.

The order also shares seating requirements applied to sports, which means 1,500 people or 15% of the venue’s seated capacity for outdoor venues, or 300 people or 15% of seated capacity for indoor venues.