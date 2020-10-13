Ohio Task Force 1 searches Louisiana rivers following Hurricane Delta

Ohio Task Force 1 continued its mission in Louisiana Monday, checking camps along waterways to see if anyone is in need of help.
Task force members were with the Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force in Allen Parish checking along the Calcasieu River and waters continue to rise following Hurricane Delta.
Our USAR partners with Ohio Task Force 1 are checking camps along the Calcasieu River in Allen Parish today as that...Posted by Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force on Monday, October 12, 2020
“[The] Goal is to ensure there is no one in need of assistance that may not have means of communication or transportation due to Hurricane Delta,” according to the Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force.
OTF1 is one of multiple teams assisting Louisiana search and rescue forces. On Saturday, more 400 urban search and rescue members completed more than 4,000 surveys, helping local officials determine what type of recovery is needed for the area.