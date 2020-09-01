X

Ohio Task Force 1 to start trip home today following hurricane relief efforts

Ohio Task Force 1 rescued 21 dogs during wide area searches in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Seven of the dogs rescued in Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, were found trapped in a collapsed structure. Photo courtesy the National Urban Search & Rescue Response System
Ohio Task Force 1 rescued 21 dogs during wide area searches in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Seven of the dogs rescued in Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, were found trapped in a collapsed structure. Photo courtesy the National Urban Search & Rescue Response System

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio Task Force 1 will start the journey home today after helping with Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana the past few days.

The team is expected to return to Dayton late Thursday afternoon.

ExploreUniversity of Dayton reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 744 active cases

The task force left Aug. 27 and spent its entire mission in the Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish area of Louisiana doing searches and damage assessments for FEMA.

At least one team member needed an IV fluid treatment for a heat-related illness during the mission. They recovered and were able to continue with assignments.

“As Ohioans, we continue to be proud of this team’s tremendous work,” said Phil Sinewe, task force public information officer. “They represent the State of Ohio in a very positive light, and more importantly, they deliver top-quality care and service to other states in need.”

ExploreOhio Task Force 1 evacuates 6 people, rescues 21 dogs during Sunday hurricane relief efforts

The task force planned to start breaking down temporary structures this morning before heading back to Ohio.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.