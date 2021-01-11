X

Ohio to lower flags in honor of U.S. Capitol police officers

The hearse carrying the body of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol police officer who died as a result of injuries from an attack on the complex, passes in front of the White House in Washington, Jan. 10, 2021. Democrats plan to charge President Donald Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for his role inciting a mob at the Capitol. (Erin Scott/The New York Times)
The hearse carrying the body of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol police officer who died as a result of injuries from an attack on the complex, passes in front of the White House in Washington, Jan. 10, 2021. Democrats plan to charge President Donald Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for his role inciting a mob at the Capitol. (Erin Scott/The New York Times)

Local News | Jan 11, 2021
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of two U.S. Capitol police officers who died in the last week, as well as all law enforcement across the country.

Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday from injuries sustained during a riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. U.S. Capitol police announced that Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died off-duty on Saturday. It is not clear if Liebengood’s death was connected to the riot.

ExploreWho was Brian Sicknick? Capitol officer dies from injuries suffered during riot

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Ohio until sunset on Jan. 31.

The order came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump issued similar orders over the last few days.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.