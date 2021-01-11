Ohio to lower flags in honor of U.S. Capitol police officers

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of two U.S. Capitol police officers who died in the last week, as well as all law enforcement across the country.
Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday from injuries sustained during a riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. U.S. Capitol police announced that Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died off-duty on Saturday. It is not clear if Liebengood’s death was connected to the riot.
Flags will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Ohio until sunset on Jan. 31.
The order came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump issued similar orders over the last few days.