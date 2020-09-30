Ohio travel advisory expands to 7 states

An updated travel advisory for Ohioans includes seven states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or more.
Missouri and Mississippi were added to the advisory, with South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas all included on the list last week.
➡ Travel Advisory: Based on updated positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to:— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 30, 2020
🔸 South Dakota
🔸 Idaho
🔸 Wisconsin
🔸 Iowa
🔸 Kansas
🔸 Missouri
🔸 Mississippi
Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/2ozja7AiZy
South Dakota had the highest positivity rate at 26% and Mississippi and Missouri had the lowest at 15%.
Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate is at 3%.
Anyone traveling to Ohio after visiting any of the seven states listed on the advisory is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory is intended for travel for both business and pleasure.