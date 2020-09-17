Ohio’s new COVID dashboard shows 26 cases tied to local schools

Only one case was listed Sept. 7-13 among schools in Montgomery County -- a student in Brookville schools. As opposed to other counties, many of Montgomery County’s largest schools (Dayton, Centerville, Kettering, Huber Heights, Northmont and others) began the year with students fully online.

The dashboard says cases involving students and staff who are working remotely are not included. So, for example, the student that Northmont schools said Tuesday had tested positive will not show up in next week’s dashboard, because the student is remote. But a staff member who did work in school buildings and tested positive should be in next week’s data.

Schools in Miami County reported six student cases -- three at Tipp City, one at Piqua Catholic and two at Piqua City Schools. The Piqua district also had one staff member test positive.

Schools in northern Warren County listed five student COVID-19 cases and four school staff cases. Springboro public schools had two student cases and two staff cases, while CHESS Christian school in Springboro had one student case. Bishop Fenwick High School had two student cases and one staff case. Franklin City Schools had one staff case. Also in Warren County but closer to Cincinnati, the large Mason district reported 11 student cases.

In Preble County, Eaton public schools reported 1 staff member tested positive.

DeWine also said when schools report COVID-19 cases to local health officials, they’re following best practices that allow communities to track and trace cases.