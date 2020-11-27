On Giving Tuesday, consider Project Warmth

Fabrics featuring Harry Potter and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) are also popular.

Stephanie has three willing helpers ready to stretch out on one of her pet beds or model a collar. Lily, a 13-year-old beagle, Lexi, a 14-year-old beagle, and Zeke, a 10-year-old Golden Doodle are all rescues.

A friend happened to be at a mall pet store when Lily, then 4 weeks old, was left outside. The store didn’t accept dumped animals so she brought her home to Stephanie. When Zeke’s owner, a priest, took a traveling position, Stephanie’s family adopted him.

Lexi was adopted through SICSA. Her family moved and didn’t take her with them. She had lived with them her entire life. Stephanie couldn’t let a senior dog stay in a shelter for her remaining years.

In 2011, Stephanie started giving pet beds and pet mats to area rescue organizations at the end of each year. As of 2019, she had given 500 beds and mats. This November, Stephanie is slated to give an additional 45.

Some of the pet rescue organizations that have benefitted from Project Warmth’s generosity include Adopt a Pit, Humane Society of Springfield, Francis Kennels Rescue and SICSA.

There are two easy ways to donate a pet bed or mat. First, for every one that is purchased, Stephanie automatically gives one to a rescue organization. If your dog or cat doesn’t need a bed or mat at this time, you can purchase beds or mats to donate on Project Warmth’s etsy.com page. In the “message to seller” area, let Stephanie know these beds or mats are to be donated.

Stephanie also mentioned if anyone has any high-quality cotton fabric to donate toward the beds and mats, message her on Facebook.

Just the idea of a rescued dog sleeping on a pet bed or mat, maybe for the first time, warms the heart.

To donate a pet bed or mat:

etsy.com/shop/project/warmth

To find a store or event where Project Warmth will be selling products: Facebook: Project Warmth