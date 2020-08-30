Oregon District shooting victim has local dog park designated in his name

A second-grade teacher and her class at Five Points Elementary led a months-long effort to honor Oregon District shooting victim Logan Turner with a dog park.
The city of Springboro hosted a naming ceremony Saturday for “Logan’s Bark Park,” named for Turner, a 2008 Springboro High School graduate who died in the Oregon District shooting on Aug. 4, 2019.
The dog park is located at 3789 W. Lower Springboro Road at Hazel Woods Park, just southwest of Clearcreek Park in Springboro.
Earlier this year in February, at the request of Geri Dey, a second-grade teacher at Five Points, and her students, Springboro City Council decided to name the area set aside for dogs at Hazel Woods Park as Logan’s Bark Park.
“I’ve known Logan since he was in second grade. Our boys grew up together,” Dey said. “He loved dogs. I considered Logan to be my third child,” Dey said. “Logan is not going to be forgotten.”
The class of second graders made their pitch for the park by writing letters and illustrated renderings of the park to send to council.
“One reason is because it would bring people and dogs together,” a handful of the students wrote in their letters.
At the Saturday ceremony, Springboro Mayor John Agenbroad spoke to a crowd of city leaders, Springboro Schools’ administration, residents and members of the Turner family, according to a news release from the city.