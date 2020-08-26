Fifth Street to shut down for drinking, entertainment on weekends

Some citizens have long wanted Fifth Street to close to automobiles to make the district more pedestrian friendly.

However, others have worried that closing the street will hurt some establishment’s sales and might negatively impact traffic flow, deliveries and other necessary activities.

Earlier this year, the Oregon District business corridor received city approval to become Dayton’s first designated outdoor drinking area.

Ohio lawmakers passed legislation in 2015 that allows cities and townships across state to create one or two open-air drinking districts, depending on their size.

When Dayton’s outdoor drinking district launches Labor Day weekend, the brick section of East Fifth Street between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue be closed from Friday afternoons to Sunday nights, through the end of October. The street will close at 3 p.m. Fridays, but it will become a pedestrian mall at around 5 p.m.

Some businesses in the district plan to use the road closure to expand their outdoor seating. There also will be public tables available that visitors can use.

“The (business association) hopes this initiative will encourage patrons to come back to support their favorite businesses,” Babirad said.

Some businesses in the district will sell alcohol in special cups or containers that can be taken outside on the street for consumption. Businesses that do not sell alcohol may allow patrons in who are carrying drinks.

There will be signage showing what businesses are participating in the drinking district.

Starting Sept. 4, people will be able to take drinks outside in the Oregon District, as well as along some parts of Wayne Avenue and other areas near the business corridor, including the Crowne Plaza Dayton. The open-air drinking district is larger than just the business stretch of East Fifth Street.

The outdoor drinking district will be in operation every day, from noon to 10 p.m., but the street will only close on the weekends.

The DORA’s approved hours of operations are until midnight, but during the pandemic, drinking establishments have to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. The outside drinking district will follow that deadline.

The street closure is part of a pilot program called Out on Fifth, which seeks to help businesses whose indoor seating capacity has been limited because of coronavirus-related social distancing requirements.

When Fifth Street is closed, there will be special sales, acoustic music and other entertainment.

On Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend, there will be a sidewalk sale and shops and restaurants plan put out special racks and have trunks full of items. There will be live entertainment and artwork.

“Now more than ever, our small businesses need the support of the community,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “There will also be light entertainment in the District on weekends to enhance the experience guests have while they’re Out on 5th.”

City leaders say they support closing Fifth Street largely for public safety reasons since people need to socially distance to stay safe.