‘Overworked, tired, exhausted:’ Miami Valley nurse describes coronavirus unit

However, when she returned to work after taking time off in October, patients were sicker and needing additional care quicker.

“This third wave is way more intense than it was in March and over the summer,” she said. “In the span of a 12-hour shift, we’ve had six patients needing to be on a vent. It’s bad.”

As the holidays approach, Shavers asked that people stay home and celebrate with those in their household instead of going to larger family gatherings.

“I’m not seeing my family,” she said. “I’m staying at home. I’m curious to see if people on Thanksgiving actually follow the rules to see if we surge any more because the hospitals are very packed right now.”

Shavers stressed that people need to follow health guidelines to protect themselves and others.

“When I see people in the community not wearing a mask, I say to myself ‘I’ll see them at a hospital soon.’ That’s not where I want to see them,” she said. “We as a community have to care about each other. Hopefully people cooperate so we can beat this virus.”

Shavers also shared stories about some of her patients, including a medical professional who she said told her he didn’t think the virus was that serious.

“He was a medical professional, and he just couldn’t grasp that it was that serious and that deadly of a virus,” Shavers said.

She hopes that a vaccine will be on its way to Ohio soon and that it will help knock down the surge in cases and hospitalizations.

“I don’t’ want to see any more patients in the hospital than I have to,” Shavers said.