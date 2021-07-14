Panda Express looking at Springfield as possible location for new restaurant

Thompson said that a site plan was approved by Springfield commissioners and zoning was approved for the 0.39 acres along North Bechtle to allow for the construction of the new restaurant.

He said that there has not been any indication that the property has been transferred or obtained new ownership. The parcel of land does not have an address.

However, Thompson said if the new Panda Express location is built, he assumes it will be listed as 1602 N. Bechtle Ave. He said that would be assigned if the company applies for building permits.

Xavier Gavine, who is with Klover and has been in contact with the city, declined to comment on the potential new Panda Express location or divulge information regarding the firm’s clients.