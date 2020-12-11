Part of Kettering main road to close to traffic twice before Christmas

KETTERING – Part of a main road in Kettering will close twice before Christmas due to bridge work.
West Dorothy Lane will shut down to through traffic from Southern Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue, or Ohio 48, this Saturday and again from Dec. 17-19, according to the city.
The closures are due to work to replace the Ridgeway Road bridge, but that section of Dorothy will remain open to local traffic, Kettering officials said Friday.
The first closure on Saturday will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, the parapet walls and sidewalks along the sides of the bridge over Dorothy will be removed, according to the city.
The Dec. 17-19 closure will involve bridge beams over Dorothy being removed and hauled away. The section is expected to reopen late Dec. 19, city officials said.
The bridge replacement is a $3 million project, nearly all of which is being paid for by state funding, Kettering officials have said.
Brumbaugh Construction is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be complete by fall 2021, city records show.
The city expected “short closures” on Dorothy in replacing the 54-year-old bridge, Kettering’s Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said earlier this year.
A section of Ridgeway from Oak Knoll Drive in Oakwood to Canterbury Drive in Kettering is closed for duration of the project, he said.
The bridge has had a weight limit which includes “emergency vehicle load restrictions,” barring Kettering’s largest fire truck from crossing it, Bergstresser has said.