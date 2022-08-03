Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community.
The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court.
Customers can contribute any type of gently used denim apparel item such as jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more.
Shoppers will receive special store discounts from participating stores, and also can enter to win a $500 Simon gift card. All donated denim products will be sent to the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets has been open for 13 years and is on 117 acres near Ohio 63 and Interstate 75 in Monroe.
