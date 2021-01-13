Pet food company expands recall after more dogs die

If your pet shows these signs, contact a veterinarian immediately and provide a full diet history. It also may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label including the lot number, which will be on the back of the back in a three-line code.

The affected pet food was distributed to online stores and retailers across the country. Lot code information is on the back of the bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “ECP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM.”

The recall covers only product manufactured at the Chickasha facility, which has an identifier on the bag in th edate code as “05″ and “REG. OK-PFO-0005 at the end of the date code.

Recalled lot codes are as follows:

ProPac Adult Mini Chunk

ProPac Performance Puppy

Splash Fat Cat 32%

Nunn Better Maintenance

Sportsrail 50

Sportmix Original Cat 15

Sportmix Original Cat 31

Sportmix Maintenance 44

Sportmix Maintenance 50

Sportmix High Protein 50

Pportmix Energy Plus 44

Sportmix Energy Plus 50

Sportmix Stamina 44

Sportmix Stamina 50

Sportmix Bite Size 40

Sportmix Bite Size 44

Sportmix High Energy 44

Sportmix High Energy 50

Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5

Sportmix Premium Puppy 33

All other Midwestern Pet Foods produces are not affected by this recall.

Pet owners should not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Instead the FDA says to destroy it in a way that children, pets and wildlife can’t access it, then wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

Anyone with questions can call Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-474-4163, ext. 455 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time Monday-Friday, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com.