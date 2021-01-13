Pet food company expands recall after more dogs die

Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. expanded its recall of certain dog and cat food products after receiving more reports of illnesses and deaths in dogs.
The recall, issued Dec. 30, was expanded Monday to include all dog and cat food made with corn products at the Evansville, Indiana-based company’s facility in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The pet food is suspected in the deaths of more than 70 dogs, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Tests found elevated levels of aflatoxin in the pet food. Aflatoxin is produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, the toxin can cause illness and death in pets, according to the FDA.
No cat or human illnesses have been reported associated with the food, according to the recall.
The FDA said symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (a yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea.
If your pet shows these signs, contact a veterinarian immediately and provide a full diet history. It also may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label including the lot number, which will be on the back of the back in a three-line code.
The affected pet food was distributed to online stores and retailers across the country. Lot code information is on the back of the bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “ECP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM.”
The recall covers only product manufactured at the Chickasha facility, which has an identifier on the bag in th edate code as “05″ and “REG. OK-PFO-0005 at the end of the date code.
Recalled lot codes are as follows:
ProPac Adult Mini Chunk
ProPac Performance Puppy
Splash Fat Cat 32%
Nunn Better Maintenance
Sportsrail 50
Sportmix Original Cat 15
Sportmix Original Cat 31
Sportmix Maintenance 44
Sportmix Maintenance 50
Sportmix High Protein 50
Pportmix Energy Plus 44
Sportmix Energy Plus 50
Sportmix Stamina 44
Sportmix Stamina 50
Sportmix Bite Size 40
Sportmix Bite Size 44
Sportmix High Energy 44
Sportmix High Energy 50
Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5
Sportmix Premium Puppy 33
All other Midwestern Pet Foods produces are not affected by this recall.
Pet owners should not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Instead the FDA says to destroy it in a way that children, pets and wildlife can’t access it, then wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.
Anyone with questions can call Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-474-4163, ext. 455 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time Monday-Friday, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com.