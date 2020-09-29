P.F. Chang’s China Bistro is laying off 299 workers across Ohio

It is not known whether the layoffs are permanent.

The state received the letters around Sept. 21. They were posted on Ohio’s WARN (Workers Adjustment Retraining Notice Act) board late Monday.

The restaurant is also posting layoff warnings in Maryland, North Carolina and across the nation.

Must like the hotel and travel industries, the restaurant industry has suffered greatly in the pandemic, with its attendant lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. Some fast food chains like Chick-fil-a and KFC, have focused on drive-thru service since late March as a way to navigate the crisis.

According to a recent National Restaurant Association survey, one in six restaurants are currently closed, National Restaurant Association Board Chair Melvin Rodirgue testified to the House Ways and Means Committee last week. “Forty percent of those still open say they are likely to close within six months without additional federal relief. The restaurant industry is on track to lose $240 billion this year.”

Also Monday, Alutiiq Management Services, LLC, which contracts with the federal government and operates at the Dayton Job Corp Center, at 3849 Germantown Pike, warned the state it will lay off 121 employees.