Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports

Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker announced on Friday he will be curating a new arcade inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.
In a video posted on Facebook, Baker, who owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street in downtown Hamilton, said they’ll open the Champion Mill Arcade.
“You are looking at our next arcade venture,” Baker said, showing a 5,000-square-foot empty space inside the complex. “Pinball Garage is going to be a part of what’s happening here in Hamilton.”
The arcade will be next to the 28 full-court basketball courts and next to “this crazy clip and climb where you can do all kinds of ropes courses.”
