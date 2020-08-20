Pizza franchise looking to hire 150 people in Dayton area

“The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members,” said Tristan Koehler, a Dayton-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Like other food service businesses, Domino’s stores implemented cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That include wearing a mask at all times and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.