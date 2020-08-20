Pizza franchise looking to hire 150 people in Dayton area

Thirty-five Domino’s franchise-owned locations around Dayton are looking to hire about 150 new employees, including delivery drivers, pizza makers and customer service representatives, according to a media release.
“The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members,” said Tristan Koehler, a Dayton-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Like other food service businesses, Domino’s stores implemented cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That include wearing a mask at all times and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.
Domino’s stores want to provide food to people and deliver opportunity to those who are looking for work, according to Koehler.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Koehler. “Domino’s is a great place to work, and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance.”
To apply for a position, visit jobs.dominos.com. To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.