Plenty of community events planned this spring, summer in Middletown

After her recent presentation during a City Council meeting, members thanked Lewis for her work on the projects.

“These are awesome,” said Rodney Muterspaw, a council member.

Here are some of the events:

Middletown Movies in the Park

In its seventh year, Movies in the Park provides free movies every other Friday in different city parks and downtown. Besides the movie that’s shown on a large screen, there will be interactive games for children, one food truck and treats provided by local organizations and churches.

The activities begin at 7 p.m., followed by the movie at 9 p.m.

Date : June 2, Place : Sunset Park, Movie : Goonies, Food truck : Cheese The Day.

: June 2, : Sunset Park, : Goonies, : Cheese The Day. Date : June 16, Place : Douglas Park, Movie : Princess & the Frog, Food truck : Wheels Fresh.

: June 16, : Douglas Park, : Princess & the Frog, : Wheels Fresh. Date : June 30, Place : Smith Park, Movie : Top Gun Maverick, Food truck : BL BBQ.

: June 30, : Smith Park, : Top Gun Maverick, : BL BBQ. Date : July 14, Place : Lefferson Park, Movie : Sonic 2, Food truck : Luchey’s Kitchen.

: July 14, : Lefferson Park, : Sonic 2, : Luchey’s Kitchen. Date: July 28, Place: Downtown, Movie: Soul, Food truck: Roll On In.

Memorial Day Parade

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. May 29 and travels from Smith Park down Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery where there will be a short program. The grand marshal is ret. Sgt. John Kahne, an Army veteran who served from 1966-1969. He was injured on June 4, 1967 and received a Purple Heart.

July 4 Parade

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. July 4 and follows the original route up Central Avenue to Charles Street. Floats will be judged and the winners will receive trophies in the large lot behind Auto Zone.

Farmers Market

The inaugural event kicks off from 3-7 p.m. June 14 in the Middletown Bus Transit depot parking lot and will be every Wednesday through Sept. 20.

Lewis said the parking lot is ideal because it’s large enough for the refrigerated trucks and is located near the MidPointe Library System and the foot traffic it generates.

Every week, a representative from local restaurant will demonstrate farm to table dishes, Lewis said.

The market also will provide local residents an opportunity to purchase fresh meats, fruits and vegetables.

Every week, either a representative from the library or Butler County MetroParks will provide educational opportunities and interactive programs for kids.

Burger Week

Local restaurants are being asked to participate in Burger Week July 10-15. The specially priced burgers will cost between $7 to $10, and anyone who eats five burgers in five days will receive a free T-shirt, Lewis said.

City to City River Ride

The 1.4-mile trail section that connects Middletown to Franklin and the Great Miami River Recreation Trail will be 4-7 p.m. April 18 during the first City to City River Ride.

Particpants can either ride, skate, run or walk the trail, Lewis said.

You can either start your ride at either location: Flyer Trailhead, 3801 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown or Franklin Food Truck Park, 20 E. 4th St..

After the ride, activities are planned in Middletown and Franklin.

In Middletown, Jefferson Park, 4301 Lefferson Road, a five-mile ride from Flyer Trailhead, will have live music from Chuck Evans, six food trucks and a kids activity area presented by MidPointe Library that includes the bookmobile, yard games and a craft project.

In Franklin, activities are planned at the Food Truck Park and will kick off food truck season in the city. Fourth Street will host live music from Sweeney Rebellion, a vendor fair, kids activities and eight food trucks.

Participants 12 and younger on the ride must be accompanied by an adult.