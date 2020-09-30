X

Police: Check security cameras for missing man

By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police urged people and businesses to check their security cameras after a missing endangered man was spotted on a camera outside the Trotwood Home Depot earlier this month.

Vincent Boykin, 41, was last heard from around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 6. His parents could not find him when they went to his Rockland Drive home the next day to check on him.

Boykin is legally blind and can only see shadows. He also has mental health challenges.

Cameras at the Home Depot in Trotwood showed him outside the store the same morning he was reported missing by family, according to police. The cameras captured him on Sept. 7 around 8:05 a.m.

Detectives are asking people and business owners in the area to check their surveillance cameras for Boykin around that date and time.

Boykin is a Black man, about 6′4 and 205 pounds.

Anyone who sees Boykin on their footage should call Det. Moody at 937-333-7630.

