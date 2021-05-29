Pools in Clark, Champaign counties opening for summer season

Here are the seasonal plans for area pools:

Splash Zone

Splash Zone, scheduled to open today, is delaying until Sunday due to weather. They will open noon to 7 p,m.

The aquatics center will be open daily 12 to 7 p.m. from May 29 to Aug. 15. Limited hours and features will be available Aug. 16-22.

The facility is at 300 Eagle City Rd in Springfield.

Admission is $7 for those 14 and over, and $5 for kids 4 to 13 accompanied by someone older than 16. Children 3 and under are free.

Due to COVID-19 there will be some restrictions on capacity. Season passes will not be available this year.

New Carlisle Pool

The New Carlisle Pool, at 301 E Lake Ave., was scheduled to open Friday for the season.

The pool may be closed for inclement weather, according to 2021 season information.

The pool is scheduled to be open daily 12 to 8 p.m. through July 31, and noon-7 p.m. from Aug. 1-22.

Admission for kids 5 to 17 is $5, for seniors 65 and up $5, adults 18 and up $6, and for non-swimmers $3. Admission for children 4 and under is free with another swimmer’s paid admission.

Admission for all swimmers entering the facility after 6 p.m. is $3.

Season passes and facility rentals for events are available.

For more information, visit the New Carlisle website.

Urbana City Pool

The Urbana City Pool, at 689 Park Lane, is scheduled to open today, weather permitting, and will be open Monday through Saturday 12 to 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 7.

Admission is $5 for adults under 60 and children 3 and up. Admission is free for seniors 60 and older, and for children 2 and under.

A guest card is asked to be completed before each swimmer’s first visit.

Season passes are available for all age groups. Individual season passes cost $75 for adults 18 to 59, and $65 for kids 3 to 17.

Family passes are available as well. Cost is $140 for two to three persons, $150 for four, $160 for five, and $170 for six.

The family passes cost $10 more per additional person. To add a babysitter or babysat child, the cost is $20.

South Charleston Pool

The South Charleston public swimming pool will remain closed for a second summer.

In addition to the low demand, there was difficulty gathering new leadership for the pool, as well as lifeguards.

An announcement in April on the South Charleston official Facebook page shared about the struggle the town was facing while trying to reopen the pool.

“We all want the pool to stay and be part of the Community, but we must have volunteers to become the new Pool Board to keep it alive. But, at this point, we don’t see a clear way to open and operate the pool this year and the community deserves to know that. We are more than willing to help in a limited capacity but we cannot take on the day to day of it,” the post read.

For more information about these pools, please visit their Facebook pages and respective websites.