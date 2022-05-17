Popular Butler County drive-in restaurant is closed

A popular Butler County drive-in root beer stand has closed, according to social media.
The J & E Rootbeer Stand, 6301 Germantown Road, typically opens in early May, and when it remained closed, longtime customers became concerned on social media.
This week, there was no activity at the restaurant and its Facebook page hasn’t been updated since May 11, 2021. The awning has been removed and orange barrels and rope are around the parking lot.
Messages from the Journal-News to the owners have not been returned.
