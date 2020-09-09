Popular West Chester brewery expands, will celebrate with music festival this week

Brock said the newly opened expansion area has added more than 3,500 additional square feet to the taproom space. The original taproom was 2,300 square feet, not including the patio.

And the new space includes two rentable private rooms and one semi-private rentable lounge area. The large, private rooms will feature separate audio/visual systems, as well as convertible furniture to adapt to corporate presentations, yoga classes, larger customer parties, and other events.

Overall, the addition has increased the internal occupancy from 148 to 301 persons, in addition to the 90-person capacity on the existing patio.

More room allows the brewery to consider new ideas, he said.

“Before we opened, we traveled for three years around the country and visited 400 breweries. We then took different parts of what we saw and brought them back here,” he said.

“Sales have been great and business is back to normal for us,” said Brock.

The expansion happened in time for the Grainworks Brewing Company 3rd Anniversary Music Fest, which will be held Friday from 3 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at Grainworks’ taproom and parking lot. There will be exclusive beers, beer releases, food trucks and live music as part of the event.