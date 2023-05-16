Post Malone announces SW Ohio concert in July

“If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying.”
That sentiment is the name of rapper Post Malone’s U.S. tour, which will make a stop at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on July 9.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Malone’s latest single, “Chemical,” recently debuted. His fifth, full-length album called “Austin” will be released after his visit to Cincinnati, on July 28.
Riverbend is located at 6295 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati.
Other upcoming concerts at Riverbend are the Dave Matthews Band on May 27, Bare Naked Ladies on June 3, Hank Williams Jr. on June 9, Dead & Company on June 13, Matchbox Twenty on June 16 and many more.
In Other News
1
Big River Get Down at RiversEdge lineup announced, ‘Midnight Sessions’...
2
Coney Island in Cincinnati is adding land-based activities, including...
3
‘This is my adopted city’: Emilio Estevez on his movie returning to...
4
Hamilton Flea opens for the 2023 season on Saturday
5
Pizza & Beer Train departs Saturday
About the Author