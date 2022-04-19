Preble County Pork Festival canceled; leaders cite rising costs, volunteer shortage

“This decision was not made easily, nor spontaneously. We are truly thankful for all who have volunteered endless hours, donated products and services, and supported the festival over the last 50 years. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss future festivals.”

This would have been the 52nd year for the Preble County Pork Festival at the county’s fairgrounds in Eaton. It started in 1970 as a way to show off local agricultural pride.

Previous festivals have offered arts, crafts, live entertainment and lots of food. About 125,000 people devoured 54,000 pounds of meat served at the festival every year.